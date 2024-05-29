For the second time in her ONE Championship career, Jackie Buntan will have the opportunity to become a world champion, as she is set to face Anissa Meksen in the main event of ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5 for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title.

This massive showdown will fittingly go down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Ahead of Buntan's return, ONE Championship posted a short clip of her preparation on Instagram.

They captioned the post with:

"Jackie Buntan is ready to let the hands FLY 🥊 Will the Filipina-American star be crowned the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion on July 5 when she faces Anissa Meksen at ONE Fight Night 23 on @primevideo? 👑 @jackiebuntan"

In the video, the Filipina-American star was working on her counter by checking the leg kick and blitzing with her own combination. She is guided by one of her coaches at Boxing Works in California.

The video caught the attention of fans and showed their support for the 26-year-old athlete, as platform users @the_boxing_couple, @richardsoncaitlynn, @c.r.n.fitness, and @zues2 commented:

"Fast and powerful 🔥"

"Strap szn 🙌🔥"

"So awesome to watch and her combinations flow so well and look mean. 🔥"

"It's @jackiebuntan time to be the straw weight Champion!! 🔥🔥🔥🥊🥊🥊"

Jackie Buntan wants to realize her dream of becoming a world champion and secure her 7th ONE Championship win

Buntan came up short against Smilla Sundell in April 2022 at ONE 156 in her bid for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title. But since then, she has gone undefeated, winning her next three matches under the world's largest martial arts organization.

She is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Martine Michieletto in March at ONE Fight Night 20 to earn her slot in this world title clash against 'C18.'

ONE Fight Night 23 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on July 5.