“Faster, smarter, fitter, stronger” - Jonathan Haggerty says fight camp has been amazing, primed for war against Mongkolpetch

Jonathan Haggerty is prepared to put on his best performance when he returns to the Circle against Mongkolpetch at ONE: Bad Blood.

The two striking experts will meet in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai battle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, February 11.

Last week, Haggerty took to Instagram to show the impressive results of his training in preparation for the Thai star.

The No.2-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender posted a 29-second clip of himself unloading 50 left kicks onto the pads, showing that he's more than ready for his latest challenge in ONE.

“Faster, smarter, fitter, and stronger. Fight camp has been amazing."

In his last outing in the Singapore-based promotion, the British star took home a unanimous decision win against Taiki Naito.

Last year, he competed in an event in Dublin, Ireland, and knocked out French striker Arthur Meyer to claim the ISKA Muay Thai Lightweight World Title.

Jonathan Haggerty is hoping to capitalize on this momentum in 2022. The 24-year-old fighter has made it clear that his goal is to reclaim the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title that he lost to Rodtang in their first meeting in August 2019.

Based on his latest training videos on Instagram, 'The General' definitely looks ready to make a case for a world title shot.

Who is Jonathan Haggerty fighting at ONE: Bad Blood?

'The General's opponent, Mongkolpetch, is the No.4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender.

Mongkolpetch took out No. 5-ranked Elias Mahmoudi in his last fight under the ONE Super Series banner. The Bangkok-based star relied on his crunching kicks, lead jabs and hooks to earn the decision win.

More impressively, the Petchyindee Academy star has been on a perfect run in the Circle so far, earning four decision wins in four appearances.

Jonathan Haggerty could be his toughest rival in the Circle to date, but the Thai’s decorated resume and 116-win record mean he will be ready to go toe-to-toe with the lanky London native.

Expect fireworks when these two Muay Thai world champions trade leather in Singapore. The Englishman's left kicks, powerful teeps and elbows will surely crack his opposite number's defense. However, Mongkolpetch's linear attacks and good clinching techniques should reduce his rival's dominance inside the Circle.

