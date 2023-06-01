Ex-UFC fighter Darren Till has warned True Geordie after his recent callout of Conor McGregor.

'The Notorious' and True Geordie, a combat sports pundit and YouTuber, have been at a war of words recently. It started when the Brit criticized McGregor's conduct in his recent interviews and even accused the Irishman of drug use.

A few days later, Conor McGregor replied to True Geordie in a now-deleted voice note on Twitter. Upon being made aware of the Irishman's contentious tweet, the YouTuber wasted no time in addressing it and called out McGregor for a charity fight.

While Geordie has not competed in the ring, he does have a huge size advantage over McGregor. While he believes that would prove to be a deciding factor if they were to ever fight in real life, that wouldn't be the case according to former UFC fighter Darren Till.

Darren Till recently took to Twitter to give his opinion on the matter. While claiming that True Geordie would get mauled by Conor McGregor despite the weight difference between the two, Till said:

"This p*sses me off cos I like true Geordie but Conor would fu*king maul you mate there is no charity abar it, he hasn’t trained his whole life for some fat 300lb c**t to act like he’d pick him up. No Conor would punch you up and down ur studio pal cos he’s a real fighter."

Take a look at Till's tweet below:

Conor McGregor and True Geordie: What did the YouTuber say in response to 'The Notorious'?

True Geordie was certainly infuriated by how McGregor spoke about him in his now-deleted voice note. The YouTuber released a full video addressing the situation and went on to take further shots at the former UFC champion.

While suggesting that McGregor is destroying everything that fans used to look up to him for, True Geordie said:

"The problem for me is... I'm the kind of person who will say the thing that no one else is actually saying, but everyone can see. Conor McGregor did not look good in those interviews, and I genuinely was coming from a place of, you know... idolized this guy, and for all, he's been a d*ck over these years and ruined a lot of things that fans used to look at him."

Check out True Gerordie's entire remarks below (from 2:38):

