"Fattest L in UFC history" - Fans dedicatedly simp over stunning Tracy Cortez since break-up; troll Brian Ortega for 'fumbling the bag' 

UFC women's flyweight Tracy Cortez is one of the fastest-rising contenders in the women's flyweight division. While she's undoubtedly a gifted fighter, Cortez is also widely known for her physical appearance and her high-profile relationship with UFC featherweight Brian Ortega.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Cortez and Ortega had ended their relationship. Post-breakup, the 29-year-old UFC star, who actively posts on social media, found herself being bombarded with messages from lovesick fans who are desperate for her attention.

In the comments section of her posts, fans regularly call Ortega out and praise her good looks.

One fan offered his condolences to 'T-City' and wrote:

"@briantcity you totally fumbled the ball bro."

"I'm sorry T-City, you my boy but..."

"Man how can anybody fumble this."

With Tracy Cortez consistently posting internet-breaking pictures of herself, fans seemingly can't wrap their heads around her former partner allegedly ending their relationship.

"T-City with the fattest 'L' in UFC history. This loss is worse than the Volk loss. Man will never recover."

"Dang... He lost a baddie."

"I'm better than Brian I promise."

"T-City was eating good."

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius set for UFC Las Vegas in September

The UFC has handed Tracy Cortez her next assignment. The mercurial flyweight contender is set to go up against Jasmine Jasudavicius at the UFC's upcoming Mexican Independence Day event on September 16 in Las Vegas.

As per MMA Junkie, the two fighters are set to go three rounds at the T-Mobile Arena in a Fight Night event headlined by a second title fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

While Tracy Cortez hasn't stepped into the octagon since May 2022, she is on a red-hot 10-fight winning streak. She was booked to fight Amanda Ribas in December but had to withdraw from the bout due to a medical issue. Among her notable wins is a split decision victory over Erin Blanchfield and a unanimous decision win over Melissa Gatto.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Jasudavicius will be coming into the fight on a two-fight winning streak comprising of unanimous decision wins over Gabriella Fernandes and Miranda Maverick.

The UFC Fight Night card on September 16 will also feature a welterweight contest between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kelvin Gastelum. Chris Curtis will also fight Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight banger.

