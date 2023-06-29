Is there a UFC card on September 16? Check out all the details of the high-caliber card set to go down a week after UFC 293

UFC 293 is a highly anticipated pay-per-view event that will go down at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on September 10. While fans can definitely look forward to a power-packed fight card in the land Down Under, the UFC recently dropped some incredible news about another exciting event set to take place a week after UFC 293.

UFC president Dana White recently took to social media to announce that the promotion will celebrate Mexican Independence Day at the T-Mobile Arena on September 16 with an exciting event planned.

danawhite @danawhite



September 16th Mexican Independence Day BOOOOOM!!!!!September 16th Mexican Independence Day #GunnyHighway BOOOOOM!!!!! September 16th Mexican Independence Day #GunnyHighway https://t.co/R5zQsLeHVu

The event will be headlined by a rematch between Mexico's women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso defeated the seemingly unstoppable Shevchenko via fourth-round submission at UFC 285 earlier this year.

White also confirmed that the co-main event will feature a fight between the undefeated welterweight prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kelvin Gastelum. While not officially announced, Chris Curtis has reportedly been booked to face Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight bout as well.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist



Fluffy Hernandez vs Chris Curtis

September 16th | Las Vegas | T-Mobile Arena



via MIDDLEWEIGHT BANGER COMING SOONFluffy Hernandez vs Chris CurtisSeptember 16th | Las Vegas | T-Mobile Arenavia @MikeHeck_JR MIDDLEWEIGHT BANGER COMING SOON Fluffy Hernandez vs Chris Curtis September 16th | Las Vegas | T-Mobile Arena via @MikeHeck_JR https://t.co/f2Tt2sAPIl

The UFC president also confirmed that the September 16 card will have many more exciting matchups and that it will not be a pay-per-view event. Fans will be able to catch the fights on ESPN+ live.

UFC 293 fight card: All matchups announced so far

Australia will be getting its second UFC card of 2023 later this year, with UFC 293 in Sydney this September. While only one matchup has officially been announced so far, fans can expect the pay-per-view event to pack an entertaining punch.

As for the fight card, there is currently only one confirmed matchup that the promotion has announced. The UFC has announced that New Zealander Carlos Ulberg will be going up against South Korea's Da Woon Jung in a light heavyweight bout.

Ulberg is a fast-rising fighter and is coming into this fight riding a four-fight win streak. His record stands at 8-1. Meanwhile, Jung is coming off two straight losses but has more experience with a record of 15-4.

Other announced fights include a women's flyweight bout between Casey O'Neill and Viviane Araujo, as confirmed by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. The mercurial Kai Kara-France is also expected to fight Manel Kape in a flyweight bout.

While no other fights have been announced, the UFC has other showstoppers itching for a fight. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will potentially defend his title against the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 293 if the winner is willing to make a quick turnaround after UFC 290.

Another possibility is a barnburner between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria, a potential matchup that has generated quite the hype recently.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Israel Adesanya appeared to confirm that he’ll fight at UFC 293 in Sydney. Israel Adesanya appeared to confirm that he’ll fight at UFC 293 in Sydney. https://t.co/8nZT5VA5ei

Poll : 0 votes