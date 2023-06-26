Robert Whittaker will not make this one mistake at UFC 290 that Dricus Du Plessis' previous opponents have

Robert Whittaker is gearing up for his first appearance in the octagon in ten months as he prepares to face Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290 in July. The victor of this bout will likely be next in line to challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title.

'The Reaper' has identified a crucial mistake made by Du Plessis' previous opponents that he vows not to repeat.

Speaking at the UFC Vegas 75 post-fight show, the No.2-ranked middleweight stated:

"I guess if fights were won on paper, the entire sport would be very different, and I understand that's not how fights are won, I understand the threat that Dricus [Du Plessis] can bring to the table and bring to me moving forward, to trying to achieve what I want." [H/t MMA Fighting]

Whittaker added:

"I do believe that is one of the major reasons why Dricus has had the success he's had, because he's going up against these dudes and these guys are not giving him his credit, they're not giving the respect his skill set deserves. I fully understand that I have bled and sweat and trained my butt off to take the war to him come UFC 290."

Robert Whittaker has won 12 consecutive fights against opponents that are not Israel Adesanya. His streak dates back to 2014 with his last loss to any other fighter coming to Stephen Thompson at UFC 170.

Du Plessis has won seven straight fights in a streak that pre-dates his time in the UFC. He is 5-0 since making his promotional debut in 2020.

Robert Whittaker open to a quick turnaround for UFC 293 title bout

Robert Whittaker could have a third opportunity to challenge Israel Adesanya if he gets past Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.

With the UFC targeting UFC 293 in September for the return of the middleweight champion, the No.2-ranked middleweight recently revealed that he is open to a quick turnaround, stating:

"I definitely am not looking past Dricus. He's too dangerous and the fight has too much gravity in July, and all my focus and attention and dedication is going into July, but I'll tell you one thing - if I'm healthy and able, I will take a fight. At any date, any time. I'll take a fight two days after July if I'm healthy and able. So yeah, let's get through July, and yeah, I'm in the fight game, you know? I'm in the business." [H/t MMA Fighting]

UFC 293 will take place on September 10th in Sydney, Australia, just over two months after UFC 290, which takes place on July 8th in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is unclear who Israel Adesanya will face if Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis are both unable to make the quick turnaround.

