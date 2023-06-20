‘Fearless’ Nabil Anane looking to seize the moment by taking out legend Superlek

Pattaya-born Algerian fighter Nabil Anane is dead-set on making a winning ONE Championship debut later this week.

The 19-year-old striker will be featured in a flyweight Muay Thai contest against top-gun striker Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Nabil Anane knows he is up for a tough task against a legend like Superlek, who is the No.1-ranked contender in the division and the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, but he is undeterred and views it as a grand opportunity to advance his career.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I feel like this is a big opportunity for me to prove myself, to show that I’m ready, that I can take it. I have no fear. I want to show that I have no fear. I want to win. I’m hungry to win. I think I am coming into this fight with nothing to lose and everything to gain. This is good for me.”

At ONE Friday Fights 22, 6-foot-2 Nabil Anane will try to bank on his height and reach advantage over 5-foot-7 Superlek.

He is currently training at Venum Training Center in Pattaya under the guidance of head coach and ONE veteran Mehdi Zatout, and with assistance from top-tier teammates Alaverdi Ramazanov and Sinsamut Klinmee.

Prior to joining ONE, Nabil Anane made a name for himself as a champion amatieur fighter, winning the IFMA Amateur World Championship in 2017. Last year, he became the youngest-ever WBC Muay Thai World Champion by claiming the gold at 126 pounds.

Out to give Nabil a rude welcome is Superlek, who is out to fortify his standing as the top contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

He is coming off a successful title defense of the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title back in March, knocking out Thai-Australian challenger Danial Williams in the third round of their title clash.

Poll : 0 votes