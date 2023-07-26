‘Fearless’ Tawanchai says inexperience in kickboxing doesn’t scare him

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will step out of his comfort zone for a kickboxing clash with Georgian standout Davit Kiria on August 4.

Tawanchai will head to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in his home country in hopes of putting on a show for a raucous crowd in Bangkok as ONE Championship presents ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs Grigorian on Prime Video.

Headlined by a featherweight kickboxing world title tilt between reigning champion Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian, fans will first be treated to a clash pitting Tawanchai against 40-win veteran and ex-GLORY kickboxing champ, Davit Kiria.

Speaking about the contest with the promotion, Tawanchai, revealed that he doesn’t have quite as much experience with kickboxing as he does in the art of eight limbs. Despite that, the Thai warrior is nonetheless confident in his ability to get the job done against Kiria.

“I’m not so experienced in kickboxing, but that doesn’t scare me,” Tawanchai said. “I’m here to face everyone, especially the talented fighters.”

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA



Tawanchai PK Saenchai teases fans with the promise of an electrifying fight at ONE Fight Night 13 when he takes on Georgian stalwart Davit Kiria!



#ONEChampionship #ONEFightNight13 pic.twitter.com/ckNL5qUOuB Blink and you’ll miss it!Tawanchai PK Saenchai teases fans with the promise of an electrifying fight at ONE Fight Night 13 when he takes on Georgian stalwart Davit Kiria!

Tawanchai has seen his star skyrocket over the last year, capturing the featherweight Muay Thai crown with a brilliant five-round performance against Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 last year. Since then, he has defended the world title once, scoring a stunning 49-second knockout against Jamal Yusupov.

In his next outing, Tawanchai will take a break from Muay Thai to once again try his hand at kickboxing.

Determined to spoil his kickboxing debut under ONE banner is Davit Kiria, a former KLF kickboxing champion who will be making his fifth walk to the Circle.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.