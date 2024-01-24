Featherweight fireworks added to UFC 300’s already stacked fight card

It appears as though UFC 300 has gotten a lot more stacked as the promotion will be adding an exciting featherweight clash.

The promotion announced a number of exciting fights for their milestone event, and Dana White is committed to delivering on what he promised. According to Freak MMA, there is expected to be plenty of fireworks as Sodiq Yusuff will be taking on Diego Lopes at UFC 300. MMA Journalist Marcel Dorff tweeted:

"Sodiq Yusuff will fight Diego Lopes at #UFC300 on April 13th. (first rep. Freak MMA)"

Yusuff is currently the No.12-ranked UFC featherweight who is coming off his unanimous decision loss to Edson Barboza, which earned Fight of the Night honors. Prior to the setback, the 'Contender Series' alum had been riding a two-win streak and was closing in on cracking the top-10 of the 145-pound division.

Lopes, on the other hand, will be looking to make a name for himself off of Yusiff, as a win could result in him taking his spot in the rankings. He is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, with both wins coming via impressive first-round stoppages.

It will be interesting to see what transpires when the entertaining featherweights clash, as the winner could earn an opportunity against a top-10 ranked fighter in their next bout.

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison added to UFC 300

Dana White recently made a massive announcement as he added an addition to the UFC 300 card. At the same time, he announced the promotion's latest free agent signing.

White took to his X account last night to announce that former two-time PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison had signed with the promotion and will be making her debut at 135 pounds against former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm. He was excited to be making the announcement and educated the fans on what Harrison brings to the octagon. He said:

"Kayla [Harrison] is 16-1 with 12 finishes. Her takedowns, her ground-and-pound are nasty. And this will be the first time she will be competing at bantamweight."

