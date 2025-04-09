Current ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon wants to fulfill his role as an active titleholder and defend his championship against anyone that the world's largest martial arts organization would pit against him.

Superbon stated this during his recent talk with veteran journalist Nick Atkin, where he said that he is leaving it up to the promotion and matchmakers, as he stated:

"Yes, because I cannot choose. The boss always chooses, and I always accept. I don't care who I fight, I'm going to fight until I can't fight."

Watch Superbon's interview here:

The Thai superstar's consensus next opponent is the newly minted ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri, who stopped Tawanchai PK Saenchai during their championship showdown last March 23 at ONE 172 via third-round finish.

Superbon and Noiri could face each other later this year or early next year in a unification match for the ONE featherweight kickboxing crown.

The Superbon Training Center representative was elevated as the division's king after ONE Championship stripped off Chingiz Allazov due to inactivity and a failed defense of his world title.

Chingiz Allazov gives Superbon the edge against Masaaki Noiri in potential unification match for the featherweight crown

Former divisional king Chingiz Allazov believes that Superbon will get his hands raised over Masaaki Noiri once they fight for the unification match in the foreseeable future.

With all due respect to the Japanese star's top-tier skills, the 31-year-old fighter still picks the Thai titleholder to get the victory, especially if he prepares well for this championship battle.

The Gridin Gym shared this thought during a recent interview with Nick Atkin:

"I think Superbon wins this fight. He can easily win this fight. Noiri is a really good fighter. He has good timing, but maybe Superbon prepares well and for him it will not be a problem fighting Noiri and he wins this fight."

