“Will not be a problem” - Chingiz Allazov believes Superbon will have the edge against Masaaki Noiri in inevitable title unification 

Chingiz Allazov revealed his prediction for the inevitable featherweight kickboxing unification world title bout between Superbon and Masaaki Noiri.

At ONE 172, Noiri shockingly knocked out Tawanchai to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing world title. The former two-division K-1 world champion is expected to unify the division against Superbon later this year.

During an interview with Nick Atkin, Chingiz Allazov, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing king, had this to say about Superbon vs. Noiri:

"I think Superbon wins this fight. He can easily win this fight. Noiri is a really good fighter. He has good timing, but maybe Superbon prepares well and for him it will not be a problem fighting Noiri and he wins this fight."

Masaaki Noiri started his ONE Championship tenure with consecutive unanimous decision losses against Sitthichai and Liu Mengyang. The Japanese striker has since bounced back with back-to-back knockout wins against Shakir Al-Tekreeti and Tawanchai.

As for Superbon, the Thai superstar holds a promotional kickboxing record of 5-1, including wins against Sitthichai, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian x2.

Watch Allazov's entire interview with Nick Atkin below:

Chingiz Allazov voices interest in potentially fighting Masaaki Noiri

In January 2023, Chingiz Allazov handed Superbon his lone promotional kickboxing defeat to become the new featherweight kickboxing king.

Superbon later bounced back with wins against Tayfun Ozcan and Marat Grigorian, with the latter earning him the division's interim title.

Allazov's inactivity from ONE Championship led Superbon to be upgraded to the primary featherweight kickboxing world champion.

While speaking to Nick Atkin, Allazov had this to say about potentially returning to ONE if Noiri defeats Superbon later this year:

"Maybe if Noiri wins this fight, I think for me, it will be good. Maybe I will come back to take the belt. For me this is no problem."

Chingiz Allazov is widely considered one of the most talented kickboxers on the planet. Allazov lost his promotional debut against Enriko Kehl before rattling off five consecutive wins against Samy Sana, Jo Nattawut, Sitthichai, Superbon, and Marat Grigorian.

The 31-year-old didn't seem overly interested in returning to the ONE featherweight kickboxing division before Masaaki Noiri entered the title picture.

