Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai eager to "seal the lips" of his critics in Jo Nattawut rematch

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is not the type to let criticism get to him. Then again, the 25-year-old maven admits he still hasn't forgotten the venom he received after his razor-close victory against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 last year.

Tawanchai was the overwhelming favorite in that matchup, considering his fellow Thai came in as a short-notice injury replacement.

However, the 34-year-old surprised everyone, including Tawanchai, with a stellar performance. 'Smokin'' Jo even tagged the PK Saenchai superstar with his fiery boxing combos.

While Tawanchai walked off with the unanimous decision nod after three rounds of kickboxing, some pundits believed the verdict should have gone Nattawut's way. Obviously, that left a bitter taste in the ultra-competitive Tawanchai's mouth.

He told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

"I was happy when I knew that I would be defending my Muay Thai belt against Jo because it would seal the lips of critics from our first fight. I received quite a bit of criticism from that fight."

Rewatch Tawanchai vs Nattawut 1:

Words really don't mean much in the fight game, which is why a rematch is needed to settle the score.

Tawanchai has the opportunity to silence his detractors once and for all when he defends 26 pounds of gold against Nattawut at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 free of charge, live as it happens in US primetime.

Tawanchai admits he's a big fan of Jo Nattawut's game

Real recognizes real, so it's not surprising for Tawanchai to have deep admiration for his upcoming challenger.

The Thai striking savant has long been enamored by 'Smokin'' Jo's unorthodox striking repertoire, which appears to be like a mix between Western kickboxing and traditional Muay Thai.

Tawanchai said in the same ONE interview:

"I have always followed Jo's fights in Muay Thai in ONE. He is considered one of the best. He is a boxer with heavy punches and is very strong."

