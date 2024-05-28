Tawanchai says he's long been a fan of 'one of the best' Jo Nattawut: "I have always followed Jo's fights"

Tawanchai knows much better than to underestimate his next opponent based on prior experiences. At ONE 167, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is looking to prove a point to himself in the main event.

His last meeting with Jo Nattawut in a kickboxing bout last October came down to a very contentious decision where some believed that the wrong man got his hand raised.

Some argued that 'Smokin' Jo should have been the win to gets the judges' decision following a great contest between the two men.

On June 7, they are set to face off once again although this time, it will be under Muay Thai rules with the champion's title on the line.

Trending

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai made it clear that whilst he ended up fighting Nattawut on short notice last time out, he doesn't underestimate what he is capable of.

The champion said that he has been well aware of his next challenger for a long time even before their first clash in 2023:

"I have always followed Jo's fights in Muay Thai in ONE. He is considered one of the best. He is a boxer with heavy punches and is very strong."

Tawanchai knows what Jo Nattawut brings to the table

Even if he wasn't familiar with Jo Nattawut or his strengths before, Tawanchai certainly is now after their war back in October.

The two men pushed each other at ONE Fight Night 15 but the champion is out to show the levels to his game on June 7.

He believes that he was overly reckless in the past but will look to rectify these mistakes back in his preferred rule set of Muay Thai.

The champion put on another great fight against Superbon in his last outing and will look to replicate that performance in his first fight of 2024.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback