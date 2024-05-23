Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai reveals the biggest improvement he made ahead of Jo Nattawut rematch

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand has gotten better with every fight, and he can't wait to showcase his superior striking skills once again when he takes on fierce rival 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut early next month.

Tawanchai says he is at peak physical form heading into this all-important world title defense, and the 25-year-old phenom believes it will make all the difference.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Tawanchai talked about bulking up to get stronger.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative stated:

"I think my physical body has improved. Because I did a lot of weight training for this rematch."

Tawanchai is already a freakish combination of speed and power, but when you add strength to that mix, it promises to reap incredible results.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to defend the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against no.3-ranked contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

The two elite striking talents will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated rematch at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th on U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai wants to end Jo Nattawut's night abruptly

While their first fight in October 2023 ended in a unanimous decision for Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the 25-year-old superstar believes his rematch with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut will not go the distance.

Tawanchai vows to make quick work of Nattawut this time around, and will look to end matters early.

He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I cannot really predict how I would win, but I can assure you that I will be looking for the finish to defend my belt."