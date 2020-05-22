Featherweight sensation Chase Hooper reportedly set to return at UFC 250

Chase Hooper returns at UFC 250

UFC's Featherweight sensation Chase Hooper is reportedly set to make his return to the Octagon at the upcoming UFC 250 pay-per-view.

According to an initial report from MMA Fighting, Hooper is set for a clash against Alex Caceres for the 6th of June card and the 20-year-old fighter will look to put on yet another show in his next Octagon outing.

Chase Hooper reportedly set for Octagon return at UFC 250

According to a report from MMA Fighting, Chase Hooper is set for his return to the Octagon, and his next UFC appearance is reportedly confirmed to take place on the 6th of June, 2020, as part of the UFC 250 pay-per-view.

Hooper subsequently took to his official Instagram and also confirmed that he indeed would be stepping into the Octagon on the 6th of June, 2020, against Alex Caceres. 'The Dream' shared the following poster on social media featuring him and Caceres.

Chase Hooper earned himself a developmental contract with the UFC on Dana White's Contender Series in July of 2018 and made his promotional debut at UFC 245 when he defeated Daniel Teymur via first-round knockout in December to extend his professional winning streak to 10.

Prior to signing with the UFC, Hooper competed for CFFC, Titan FC, and Island Fights and also earned himself numerous impressive wins.

Hooper's next scheduled opponent Alex Caceres will enter UFC 250 with two wins out of his last three fights. The 31-year-old suffered an opening-round submission loss to Kron Gracie in February of 2019 and also secured a unanimous decision win over Steven Peterson in July.

When is UFC 250?

UFC 250 is scheduled to take place on the 6th of June, 2020, and will feature a highly-awaited main event between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer. 'The Lioness' will be defending UFC Women's Featherweight Title against the challenger and will look to further cement her legacy as arguably the greatest female fighter to step foot in the organization.

Spencer, on the other hand, will enter the pay-per-view on the back of a TKO win over Zarah Fairn Dos Santos from UFC Fight Night 169, from February of this year. 'Feenom' is the underdog at this stage but will look forward to spoiling the party for Nunes, upon the latter's return to the Octagon.

The reigning UFC Double Champion will definitely give her best to make sure that she walks out of UFC 250 with both her championship belts. UFC 250 currently features several notable fighters, including the likes of Ian Heinisch, Charles Byrd, and Alex Perez.

Following is the confirmed card for UFC 250 so far:

UFC Women's Featherweight Championship - Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Felicia Spencer

Middleweight- Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Middleweight- Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

Flyweight- Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark

Dana White's promotion is expected to add more fights to the UFC 250 card and a bantamweight clash between top contenders Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen is reportedly also confirmed to take place at the PPV.