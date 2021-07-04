"Fedor is not the GOAT because I killed him!" - Fabricio Werdum wants to be the opponent in Fedor Emelianenko's comeback fight

Fedor Emelianenko recently announced his return to MMA. Fabricio Werdum is one of the fighters who has started actively calling for a match against the legendary Russian. It's good to see that the trend of old legends returning for their comeback fights has caught up to MMA as well.

Taking to Twitter to call him out, Werdum has called the potential fight against Emelianenko the biggest rematch in history. Bellator President Scott Coker announced Fedor's return on June 25th and revealed that he'll be fighting on October 23rd in Moscow, Russia.

Werdum wants in on all of the action and even said that Fedor was never the GOAT as he "killed" him.

Fedor was never the goat because I killed the 🐐 @ScottCoker let’s go — Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) July 4, 2021

He was referring to their 2010 match in Strikeforce, where he submitted Emelianenko in 69 seconds. However, the tweets didn't stop there, as Werdum also said that if Fedor wants revenge then he is more than happy to go to Russia to fight him.

In another tweet, he replied to a promotional video of Fedor Emelianenko uploaded by Scott Coker with an image of him submitting the former PRIDE heavyweight champion.

In the end, he made the work of the Bellator matchmakers a lot easier by uploading a poll on his Twitter. The poll was used to discover who the fans would love to see in the ring against Fedor the most. The two other options were Josh Barnett and Junior Dos Santos. Werdum won the poll with almost sixty percent of the votes.

Also read: MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko announces comeback under Bellator; will fight in 2021

Fabricio Werdum has been calling for an Emelianenko fight since his UFC departure

Emelianenko's last MMA fight was in December 2019 as he beat Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson via knockout in the first round. This caught the attention of Fabricio Werdum as he called for a fight against the Russian legend in 2020 after he left the UFC.

However, Fedor didn't return to fight again and the match never materialized. It's a genuine possibility right now and fans would no doubt love to see Fabricio Werdum back in action again.

Edited by Jack Cunningham