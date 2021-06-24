MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko announces comeback under Bellator; will fight in 2021

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko will be making a return to the world of fighting in 2021.

'The Last Emperor' will hold a press conference where he'll reveal details about his comeback. According to Ariel Helwani, The Russian fighter's next bout will take place under the promotional banner of Bellator.

Fedor Emelianenko is expected to announce tomorrow that he is returning to action later this year, sources say. Opponent TBD. Slated for October. The 44-year-old legend hasn’t fought since his December 2019 win over Rampage Jackson. Presser set for 11 am et. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 24, 2021

It's been nearly two years since we last saw Emelianenko in action when he faced fellow MMA veteran Quinton Jackson in the Bellator cage.

The fight took place in Japan and ended with a first-round TKO finish for the 44-year-old. Emelianenko had previously defeated Chael Sonnen and Frank Mir at Bellator 208 and Bellator 198 respectively.

The Russian fighter tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year and was subsequently hospitalized for treatment.

Emelianenko later released a statement giving an update on his health to his fans.

"Thank you all who sincerely care about my health. I am feeling well, on my way to recovery. I am grateful to the doctors and the whole hospital staff for their care and hard work." said Fedor Emelianenko.

It appears that the 44-year-old fighter has now made a successful recovery and is now ready to jump back into the world of combat sports.

Fedor Emelianenko - An MMA legend

Fedor Emelianenko is a Russian MMA fighter with an MMA record of 39-6-1. Emelianenko is regarded by many as one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the sport of MMA.

'The Last Emperor' has beaten legendary MMA fighters including Mark Coleman, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Kevin Randleman, Mirko Cro Cop, Mark Hunt, Tim Sylvia, Andrei Arlovski, Frank Mir, Chael Sonnen, Heath Herring and Quinton Jackson.

Fedor Emelianenko started his MMA career way back in 2000 and has been active for nearly two decades, with his last fight taking place in 2019.

During this time, he has competed in various organizations such as Pride, Strikeforce and Bellator. Despite his illustrious career, the Russian fighter never competed in the UFC.

