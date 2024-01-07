“Feeling better every day” - BJJ GOAT ‘Buchecha’ working on his Muay Thai to start off the new year

Brazilian Jiu-jitsu legend and ONE heavyweight MMA fighter Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida is starting the year with bad intentions in mind.

As early as New Year's Day, the 17-time BJJ world champion was seen hitting the mitts with his Muay Thai coach. It seems the grappling specialist is starting 2024 by improving his increasingly developing striking game.

Here's the training:

In the caption, 'Buchecha' said:

"Another day of training and a lot of learning, thank you so much @leo7elias , crazy this daily exchange of information between Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai, feeling better every day brother! Tmj 🙏🏻🤜🏼🤛🏼"

Coming from his first career MMA loss in his last fight last year, it looks like Almeida will be fine-tuning his striking more. This will only mean that the danger he poses when the fight is standing - including his legendary grappling skills - will be all the more higher.

'Buchecha' wants to "do something for the sport" by pushing past his first MMA loss

Almeida recently expressed that his goals in transitioning in MMA go more than just winning fights and world titles. He wants to leave a lasting legacy in the MMA world.

So when he lost to Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 last August - his first pro MMA fight after becoming undefeated for over a year - Almeida was instead motivated to get better rather than feel dejected.

In an interview with BJPenn.com, Almeida said he was motivated to learn from his loss and become a better fighter.

“I’m training, evolving every day, studying a lot of BJJ as it’s my best weapon,” Almeida said. I want to improve and do something good in this sport, so I’m putting 100 percent into this.”

Nothing motivates anyone to get better than a loss. Experiencing defeat and adversity breeds character and we are positive 'Buchecha' will be stronger than ever once he returns.