“Feeling speechless” - Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang receives signed shirt from football GOAT Lionel Messi

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has become one of the most popular names in the combat sports community as he has compiled various highlight-reel knockouts and shown his granite chin.

Solid evidence of this superstardom is a gift that ‘The Iron Man’ recently received from one of football’s greatest players, Lionel Messi. He shared the photo on his Instagram account on November 25, 2023, and wrote the caption:

“It's what I've been waiting for. Today has arrived. Feeling speechless, very happy.🙏🙏🇹🇭🇹🇭”

Messi gave Rodtang an Inter Miami CF jersey with a message and signature. Aside from being a Muay Thai icon, the Thai superstar is also known to be a massive football fan, and the Argentinian great is one of his idols.

Apparently, Yassine Chueko, Messi’s famous bodyguard, who became popular by keeping the football icon safe from pitch intruders in games, has made this possible, as Rodtang tagged him on his post. Chueko was a former US soldier and a former professional Muay Thai fighter.

Who will Rodtang fight next?

The 26-year-old is now also back in training and was recently seen hitting the pads with his powerful kicks, punches, and elbows. Rodtang is coming off a unanimous decision loss to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their mega showdown in September 2023 via unanimous decision.

It was his first defeat in Muay Thai, or kickboxing ruleset, in the world’s largest martial arts organization since his debut in September 2018. The other loss he had was from Demetrious Johnson in their special-rules super-fight in March 2022.

Rodtang's next opponent is still being determined, but names like Takeru Segawa, Jonathan Haggerty, and Superlek are the leading fighters that fans want to see him face in his return to action.