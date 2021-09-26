"Feels like it's chasing unicorns" - Dan Hooker weighs in on a potential fight with Nate and Nick Diaz

Dan Hooker returned to the win column after a dominant performance over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266.

In the post-fight press conference, Dan Hooker was asked whether he would like to pursue a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Both were present at the arena for Nick Diaz's return against Robbie Lawler. Hooker responded:

"Um, it feels like it's chasing unicorns. I'm waiting for their fight. To be honest, my priority is the title. If that fight came to fruition, I would one hundred percent take that fight, but my eyes are firmly fixed on the title. Anything that comes outside of that can come, but that gold belt around my waist is, there's nothing that's gonna stop me from getting my hands on it."

Dan Hooker expressed willingness to fight Nate Diaz after UFC 263

Dan 'The Hangman' Hooker had earlier responded to a challenge issued by Nate Diaz after his UFC 263 fight. In the challenge, Diaz had asked all fighters who wanted to fight him to let him know. Hooker responded with enthusiasm:

"I don't dance but we can boogie. #ufc266 @seanshelby"

Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast underwent grave difficulties to reach UFC 266

Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast underwent great difficulty in making it to UFC 266. Hooker was unable to make an appointment with the American embassy to sort out visa-related issues until the very last moment due to the onset of a full-blown lockdown in New Zealand.

His cry for help on social media generated shockwaves in the MMA community. In the end, pressure folded the authorities into granting Hooker an appointment amid the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Nasrat Haqparast underwent something that could perhaps be the most devastating moment in a person's life. He lost his mother just days before UFC 266.

