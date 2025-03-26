“Feels like I’m still in a dream” - Yuya Wakamatsu admits reality of world title win over Adriano Moraes hasn’t sunk in yet

Thousands of his hometown fans watched him lift the ONE flyweight MMA world title above his head, but Yuya Wakamatsu still feels that the biggest win of his life came to him in a dream.

Wakamatsu captured the vacant flyweight MMA throne when he stopped old nemesis Adriano Moraes in the first round of their world title fight on the stacked ONE 172 card at Saitama Super Arena.

It was a historic moment for Wakamatsu when he celebrated in front of a rabid Japanese crowd and with his family inside the ring.

Wakamatsu, however, expressed that he still feels he's living in dream land following his epic world title victory.

"I was able to wear the championship belt, which was my dream. When I came to Tokyo 12 years ago, I never thought this day would come, so it feels like I'm still in a dream," posted Yuya Wakamatsu on Instagram.

Wakamatsu's victory in Japan marked the second time he challenged for the ONE flyweight MMA world title, with his first ending in disaster.

'Little Piranha' took a shot at gold when he challenged Moraes, who then reigned as the flyweight MMA king, at ONE X in March 2022.

Moraes, however, showed his class when he submitted Wakamatsu in the third round at ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary card in Singapore.

Wakamatsu ultimately returned to the world title picture and made sure that his second crack at the throne would see him going over in spectacular fashion.

Sensing he had the striking advantage against Moraes, Wakamatsu dictated the pace early and forced the BJJ black belt to the backfoot.

After escaping Moraes' clinch, Wakamatsu went on a rampage and bludgeoned the Brazilian star with vicious ground-and-pound, forcing referee Herb Dean to stop the match 3:39 into the first.

Yuya Wakamatsu proud to showcase Japan's bushido spirit at ONE 172

Yuya Wakamatsu didn't just capture the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title, he showed the world what bushido spirit meant.

In the card's post-event press conference, Wakamatsu said he was glad to showcase the unwavering strength of the Japanese warriors of the past:

"I feel I performed, and I showed this samurai spirit, and this is an important part for the Japanese people, and the Japanese heart. And so yes, ONE is the world's number one. And if I'm the champion and I'm the best."

