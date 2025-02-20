"Feels like they’re fighting for 2nd place" - Fans react as Alexander Volkanovski sends respectful warning to Diego Lopes after Ilia Topuria vacates

Alexander Volkanovski's message to Diego Lopes ahead of their title fight has sparked reactions from MMA fans worldwide. While many were pleased with Volkanovski's return, others criticized the former champion, claiming that the Australian is no longer the same fighter he once was.

UFC CEO Dana White recently went live on Instagram and announced that Volkanovski will make his octagon comeback in a featherweight title fight against Lopes in the main event of UFC 314. White also stated that llia Topuria vacated the 145-pound belt to pursue his dreams of becoming a two-division champion.

Before the matchup, Volkanovski posted a video on his YouTube channel and expressed his confidence in his ability to defeat Lopes, saying:

''Lopes, obviously a dangerous dude, bit of a different matchup to Ilia [Topuria], obviously both dangerous fighters, so I'm really looking forward to this one, very excited to show of him...Happy you’re [Lopes] getting the opportunity to fight for the belt, but I’m still here. You ain’t having it. Sorry mate.''

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (via Championship Rounds' X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Doesn’t feel right almost feels like they’re fighting for 2nd place. This reminds me when Cormier was champion but only because Jones was out''

Another one stated:

''I’m aware Volk is levels ahead of him but his chin doesn’t look the same anymore so I’m scared..''

Other fans wrote:

''Lopes vs. Topuria would've been an interesting fight. But this is such a banger too.''

''I’m excited for this one. Neither guy had a chance against Topuria, but against each other, they should make for a really good fight.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

When Diego Lopes called out Alexander Volkanovski for a potential fight

Diego Lopes was previously rumored to take on Yair Rodriguez at UFC on ESPN 64 on March 29 in Mexico City. However, in an interview with Submission Radio earlier this month, Lopes dismissed reports of facing Rodriguez, as he was focused on Alexander Volkanovski.

Lopes stated that if Ilia Topuria moved up to lightweight, he'd fight Volkanovski for the vacant belt. He said:

''If (Topuria) moves, I think I’m next for the title to face Volk...I think this makes sense, right? Because I’m No. 3, Alex is No. 1. Ilia has moved for lightweight. Who’s the next fight for the title? I don’t have one fight for the title. I think me, Alex is make sense for the fight. April for me is really good timing.” [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out the full interview below:

