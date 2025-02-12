Felipe Lobo relieved to end Saemapetch rivalry with a decisive finish at ONE Fight Night 28: “I trained a lot to be at the top”

After nearly two years of unfinished business 'Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo finally closed the chapter on his rivalry with Thai fighter Saemapetch Fairtex last weekend. Scoring four knockdowns towards a decisive TKO victory at ONE Fight Night 28, Lobo left no doubt about his dominance.

'Demolition Man' had nothing more to prove going into this match, given that his first encounter with Saemapetch ended with a third-round knockout in his favor. For Saemapetch, this was an opportunity to redeem himself. For Lobo, on the other hand, it's a frankly unnecessary chance to reassert his dominance.

Speaking with the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin after the fight, Lobo expressed his satisfaction with the outcome:

"I feel very happy. I trained a lot to be at the top, because it's a very high level now. You see many good fighters. I've been training a lot for this position."

Check out the full interview below:

WATCH: Felipe Lobo subjects old foe Saemapetch Fairtex to four brutal knockdowns in stunning TKO finish

'Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo and Saemapetch Fairtex shared a heated rivalry dating back nearly two years, but at ONE Fight Night 28 last weekend, Lobo made sure that there would be no trilogy fight.

In front of a rapt audience at the historic Lumpinee Stadium, 'Demolition Man' demonstrated just why he deserves the moniker. With his vicious striking and overwhelming pressure, Saemapetch met the canvas four times before the referee mercifully stepped in and ended the bout.

Check out the match highlights below:

Following his victory over his old foe, Lobo turns his attention towards past transgressors and embarks on a vengeance quest.

The year 2024 did not go well for Lobo - a TKO defeat to Jonathan Haggerty, followed by a unanimous decision loss to now-interim Muay Thai champ Nabil Anane. But now, 'Demolition Man' is back and eager to prove that his losses were nothing more than an unlucky streak, not the measure of his true potential.

