"Fell down to my knees" - Mackenzie Dern breaks hearts showing up at UFC 292 with a new man by her side after public divorce spat

UFC strawweight fighter Mackenzie Dern was in attendance for the UFC 292 event that took place on August 19 at the TD Garden in Boston Massachusetts.

When the Brazilian appeared on screen during the telecast of the event, it was revealed that Dern's next fight will take place at UFC 295 in November. According to the information that appeared on the screen, the 30-year-old will go up against former champion Jessica Andrade in her next UFC outing.

Apart from the fight news, MMA fans also took notice of the person sitting next to Dern in attendance. Although the identity of the man or his relationship with Dern is unknown at the time, fans were heartbroken to see the Brazilian with a new person after her recent divorce.

One individual asked for details about the man sitting with Dern in the audience.

"Who the f**k is this random dude Mackenzie Dern just showed us?"

Another Twitter user put up a query regarding Dern's relationship status.

"Wait so Mackenzie Dern is not single anymore."

Then there was one person who shared how heartbroken he was upon finding out that the Brazilian was possibly romantically involved with the person accompanying her.

"Fell down to my knees when I seen Mackenzie Dern [with] her new man."

