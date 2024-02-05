"Felt like a sparring session" - Renato Moicano rants about UFC Apex's dismal atmosphere

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano recently expressed his disappointment with the atmosphere at the UFC Apex and strongly objected to fighting there again.

Moicano faced No.15-ranked Drew Dober in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 85 this past weekend at the promotion's Las Vegas base, where he earned a hard-fought unanimous decision victory after three rounds of back-and-forth action.

Following his win over Dober, the Brazilian 155-pounder gave his thoughts on fighting at the UFC Apex. Highlighting the atmosphere that comes with a capacity audience in attendance, he said:

''I'm talking as a fan and as a fan, I watched many fights in UFC Apex and it's not the same thing, and for the fighters, it's the same. it's more like a training session.''

Moicano added:

''It felt like a sparring session because no crowd. Another thing was mad, because it's so quiet and the corner they can keep talking to the referees all the time.''

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below (13.31):

Renato Moicano pokes fun at Michael Chandler's relentless Conor McGregor pursuit

Renato Moicano has labeled Michael Chandler "desperate" amid the latter's pursuit of Conor McGregor for a big payday.

Chandler and McGregor appear to be on a collision course, but no official date has been announced for their fight. They featured as opposing coaches in the latest edition of 'The Ultimate Fighter' last year, but the Irishman's issues with USADA prevented the bout from coming to fruition.

Chandler frequently takes to social media to keep the matchup alive, with Moicano even claiming that the former Bellator champion's "begging" is "hilarious" and "lame." The Brazilian told MMA Fighting:

"Michael Chandler is so desperate to get this fight. He’s almost begging. He’s almost on his knees, ‘McGregor, fight me!’ I just think that’s hilarious... Michael Chandler is just trying to get the fight, and it’s kind of lame if you ask me. It is what it is."

Moicano somehow got pulled into the drama surrounding McGregor’s eagerly anticipated UFC comeback. 'The Notorious' jokingly tweeted last month:

"Chandler-Moicano, now there is a [UFC] 300 main event"

Expand Tweet

Moicano responded right away, turning down McGregor's idea.

Expand Tweet

.