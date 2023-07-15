‘Female Andrew Tate’ Pearl Davis slams Adam22's $1M threesome offer: “Unlike some of the women that are on your show, I had a dad in my life”

Pearl Davis, referred to as the 'Female Andrew Tate' by Piers Morgan, recently weighed in on the controversy surrounding Adam22, a popular podcaster and host of the No Jumper podcast.

The podcast host recently married adult film star Lena The Plug, who soon after their marriage decided to film her first scene with a male co-star.

Adam22 has defended his wife online, which has drawn a number of reactions from other online figures such as Andrew Tate.

Davis took to Twitter to upload a video of Tate condemning Adam22 for his mindset, causing the No Jumper host to clap back at Pearl Davis.

Davis uploaded the following:

"@Cobratate thinks @adam22 should stop!!!! Spare us all!!!!!!"

See Davis' exchange with Adam22 below:

"I’ll give you $1,000,000 to come on @plugtalkshow and experience your first Threesome. You gotta live a little Pearl."

"The audacity!!! I don't need your money! I have a dad Adam!"

Now Pearl Davis has uploaded a video on YouTube sharing her thoughts on Adam22's offer for a second time. She said this:

"I am good, I'm okay. No thank you. Nada. No, no, no. Unlike some of the women that are on your show, I had a dad in my life. Okay, no offense to those women. But I did have a dad, and that's a no, no thank you from me."

Watch the video below:

Pearl Davis reacts to being called the "Female Andrew Tate"

Pearl Davis has become an internet sensation after she expressed her views about a number of contemporary topics including feminism and gender identity politics.

Davis has amassed a growing following of several million across all social media platforms, and her fame will no doubt continue to grow after being compared to the controversial figure of Andrew Tate.

'Cobra' is one of the most discussed figures on the internet, and his polarizing views have caused chaos amongst the youth of today and others online.

Pearl Davis appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored where she had the chance to respond to comparisons of her to Andrew Tate. Davis stated that she was a fan of 'Cobra' and had no issue with the comparison . She said this:

"I take it as a compliment, you know, I'm a fan of Andrew Tate... Overall I think he's got a good message [and] I think he's good for young men."

Watch the video below from 0:55: