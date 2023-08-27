"Fight Aljo at 145" - Fans throw in a plethora of names as they play matchmakers for Max Holloway 

In his recent outing, Max Holloway squared off against Jung Chan-sung in the main event at UFC Singapore. Holloway registered a victory in the featherweight bout with a third-round KO. Now, MMA fans on Reddit are suggesting a host of names to fight him.

"Fight Aljo at 145."

A fan commented on the Halloway Reddit post.

Max Holloway lost his featherweight title fight to Alexander Volkanovski in July 2022 by unanimous decision. He wasted no time getting back on winning ways by beating Arnold Allen and ending his 12-fight winning streak at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Allen.

Now, Holloway's recent bout with UFC veteran 'The Korean Zombie' in Singapore has sparked a lot of talk, and fans are actively looking for the right opponent to fight him next in the octagon.

"I would love to see a rematch with Charles, since their first bout was anticlimactic."

"What’s next? Max screaming at the TV for Topuria to beat Volk."

"Ortega vs Holloway 2."

Fans adding their reaction to opine potential Max Holloway opponents on Reddit

Max Holloway reveals the reason behind not challenging Alexander Volkanovski after his win at UFC Singapore

After his fight in UFC Singapore, there were rumors that Max Holloway might call out Alexander Volkanovski for a fourth fight between the duo. But in the post-fight interview, 'Blessed' sought help from the fans in deciding his opponents and put all those rumors to rest. He revealed his decision not to call out the current featherweight champion, Volkanovski, by saying:

"I'm not here to call nobody out. That's you guy's job to figure that out. That's the fan's job to do for me. I'm just here to be undeniable, keep being undeniable. I'm going to keep crawling, scratching my way back to the top of the mountain, and no one's going to stop me getting there."

Holloway added:

"I'm not a matchmaker man, it is what it is. If the undeniable arc is going that way, then it's going that way. I'm not here to call anybody out, I'm not here to ask for no fights."

