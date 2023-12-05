Fight for Fame: Mike Perry's quest for "superstardom" might take a Bare-Knuckle turn with UFC legend Jorge Masvidal

Mike Perry was able to improve to 4-0 in BKFC as he defeated Eddie Alvarez via TKO on Saturday.

Following the victory, 'Platinum' took to X to reveal that he would like to face Jorge Masvidal next. He then doubled down on his callout on Monday during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, stating:

"All respect to the guy. I'm sure maybe you saw my tweet yesterday. I know that he's out, too, and people did remind me that he said he doesn't do the bare knuckle because his hands are so torn up. I get it, but he also said if he did it, it would be a one of one because he might tear his hands up on my face, for sure, and I have the utmost respect for Jorge Masvidal. That's kind of why that call out, that name has never happened. I did see him at his promotion at a fight, and we talked about it."

Perry continued:

"I was a little bit drunk and I was like, 'man, the people would really love to see us, dude, all love and we'd make a bag for the family and it's all just for the sport'. Obviously, he's already done these great things. I grew up watching him and Kimbo [Slice] and stuff on YouTube. Who's the only other person who's not in BKFC, but has experience in bare knuckle boxing? That would be a megafight. With all the light shining on me right now, I can match his superstardom."

Check out Mike Perry's comments on Jorge Masvidal below:

Expand Tweet

Masvidal retired from combat sports following his UFC 287 loss to Gilbert Burns. While he has teased that he could make a return, it would likely be under his own promotion or in the UFC.

What did Mike Perry initially say about facing Jorge Masvidal?

Mike Perry took to X on Sunday to express his interest in facing Jorge Masvidal in his next bare-knuckle boxing bout. 'Platinum' tweeted:

"A definite tough fight, the toughest out there, would be the original bare knuckle boxer, I watched him on kimbofights on YouTube in high school, I know calling him out could open a whole new world between us but man to man for the prize of a lifetime it would be an honor to bare knuckle fight @GamebredFighter"

Check out Mike Perry's call out of Jorge Masvidal below:

Expand Tweet

While Masvidal has not responded to the call out, Perry seems intent on pursuing the matchup. While the two-time UFC welterweight title challenger and 'BMF' champion has not competed in bare-knuckle boxing professionally, he first gained notoriety through bare-knuckle backyard street fights.