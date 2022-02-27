Henry Cejudo names the only UFC lightweight he believes is capable of beating Islam Makhachev 

Henry Cejudo believes there is only one lightweight fighter in the UFC capable of beating Islam Makhachev and his name is Charles Oliveira.

'The Messenger' recently put out a tweet where he praised Bobby Green for taking a short-notice fight against Makhachev on February 26. However, Cejudo went on to say that the matchup may not bode well for 'The King'.

The former multi-division champ ended his tweet by naming current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira as the only fighter with a chance of beating the Dagestani.

"Respect to Bobby Green for stepping up on short notice, but Islam Makhachev is the worst possible matchup for him. Charles Oliveira might be the only lightweight who could beat Islam right now!" wrote Henry Cejudo.

Makhachev was originally scheduled for a scrap with fellow lightweight contender Beneil Dariush. Unfortunately, the latter had to withdraw from the fight due to a leg injury. Green agreed to step-in on short notice for a five-round catchweight main event against Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira currently sits atop the lightweight division. After defeating Michael Chandler to win the title, 'Do Bronx' successfully defended the belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Islam Makhachev weighs in on a potential matchup with Charles Oliveira

In the lead-up to his fight against Bobby Green, Islam Makhachev shared his thoughts on a possible matchup against Charles Oliveira.

The Dagestani praised Oliveira's grappling skills but said that he would not face much difficulty in defeating the Brazilian.

"It's gonna be good fight because we almost have same style, you know, he have good grappling skills, he have good striking and it's going to be a good fight. I don't think it's going to be hard for me, I can take him down easy because I know he don't have good wrestling skills but his grappling skills [are] high level and we wanna we will see who is better there," said Makhachev.

Makhachev is currently on a nine-fight win streak in the UFC. An impressive win over Green could very well set him up for a title shot next.

