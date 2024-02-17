"Fight each other for the rest of their career?" - When Robert Whittaker mocked Conor McGregor's plans of a rematch with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had quite the rivalry, and Robert Whittaker once chimed in to mock the Irishman after he planned to pursue a rematch.

McGregor and Poirier competed in their trilogy bout at UFC 264, which saw the former two-division UFC champion sustain a leg injury that resulted in a TKO loss due to doctor's stoppage. Following the bout, he was adamant for a rematch as there was no clear winner of their trilogy.

The appeal for a fourth bout caught the attention of Whittaker, who took jibes at 'The Notorious', noting that he should move on. He questioned whether another fight could lead to more if their next bout also ends in controversial fashion. He said:

"You've got to ask, what are we going to see? Conor [McGregor] and [Dustin] Poirier 7,8,9?...Are they only going to fight each other for the rest of their career?...Come on, mate, give it a rest." [h/t Independent]

It appears as though the UFC have since moved on from McGregor vs. Poirier 4 as 'The Diamond' is scheduled to fight Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299, while the former two-division UFC champion will likely fight Michael Chandler in his return bout.

Robert Whittaker intends to finish Paulo Costa at UFC 298

Robert Whittaker will make his return to the octagon at UFC 298 tonight, taking on No.6 ranked middleweight Paulo Costa.

The former middleweight champion will be competing for the first time since his second-round TKO loss to current champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 last July, and will be looking to bounce back.

While speaking to Fanatics View's James Lynch, Whittaker mentioned that he believes he will earn a knockout over Costa. He said:

"I'm gonna knock him out. I've got 15 minutes to find my hole, to find the weakness that I can exploit, and I'm going headhunting. I'm looking for [the knockout]."

