“Fight week motivation from the best” - Johan Ghazali gets his reps in with Thai superstar Superlek at ONE 167 fight week

Johan Ghazali isn't letting up in his preparation for ONE 167.

Ahead of what might be the most pivotal fight of his career, the young phenom enlisted the help of ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 upon arriving in Bangkok.

Ghazali shared on Instagram that he trained with the Thai megastar and tried to pick Superlek's brain ahead of his matchup against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat this Friday at Impact Arena.

"A little fight week motivation from the best @superlek789. Picking up a few tips and tricks from one of the Greatest to ever do it. 🇹🇭👊🔥," posted Johan Ghazali.

From doing cardio to taking in Superlek's drills, Ghazali seemed to have tried his best to pick up whatever 'The Kicking Machine' taught him in their brief training session.

Ghazali is a perfect 5-0 with four knockouts in his young ONE Championship tenure, and his fight against Nguyen could be the one that pushes him from prodigy status to certified star.

Nguyen is one of the most respected veterans in the sport, and the Vietnamese standout was a five-time WMF Muay Thai world champion before signing with ONE Championship in 2019.

Ghazali's tussle against Nguyen and the entire ONE 167 card are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali keen on proving his worth in his fight against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

Johan Ghazali knows his fight against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat could be the turning point of his young career.

The 17-year-old could reach further heights if he beats Nguyen at ONE 167, and it seems he already planned out a career path if he's victorious in Bangkok.

In an interview with 4oz to Freedom, Ghazali said he already laid out his plans for the entire year.

He said:

"After this fight, I already have my next fight planned. I have the fight after that planned. My plan is to just keep fighting and build my name and my experience. And hopefully, next year, fight for the title."