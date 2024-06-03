"Keep fighting and build my name" - Johan Ghazali keen on proving himself worthy to earn world title opportunity

Johan Ghazali may be yet to make his first appearance of the year but that doesn't mean that he hasn't been making plans for the future.

The rising star put together an impressive win streak in 2023 that saw him emerge as one of the most exciting talents in striking sports.

Following his constant activity throughout last year, Ghazali will be fighting for the first time in 2024 when he returns at ONE 167 on June 7.

Taking on Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat is the next step up for him and whilst the teenager isn't overlooking his upcoming opponent, he has big plans for the rest of the year and the following campaign.

In an interview with 4oz to Freedom on YouTube, Ghazali spoke about how he already knows how the rest of his year will play out, providing that he keeps on winning.

In 2025, he will turn his attention to securing ONE Championship gold to really take his career to the next level by delivering on the hype:

"After this fight, I already have my next fight planned. I have the fight after that planned. My plan is to just keep fighting and build my name and my experience. And hopefully, next year, fight for the title."

Johan Ghazali isn't surprised by what is happening in his career

Johan Ghazali knew from an early stage in his career that he was destined for big things but by his own admission, he didn't expect it to happen this quickly.

In fact, with this in mind, taking the first half of the year to really kick into gear before getting back to his aspirations for climbing up the ladder could've been the best thing for him.

A star like Ghazali is always at risk of burning out by climbing too fast but for all of the momentum behind him, the striking prodigy has a mature head on his shoulders.

He will look to showcase this when taking on an experienced opponent in his return.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok at US prime time, free of charge for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.