“Fight week is on” - Atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looks in peak form ahead of world title defense

The ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship is set to be defended by Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 20 this coming Friday, March 8, against Cristina Morales.

Rodrigues etched her name in ONE Championship with two big wins right out the gate, pulling off dominant decision victories over Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd in 2020 and 2023, respectively.

As for the challenger, Morales is coming off an extremely brutal performance against Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak where her efforts bore fruit in the first round with a TKO victory with six seconds remaining on the clock.

Though the mom-champ in Rodrigues took a long layoff between the Stamp and ‘JT’ bouts, the Phuket Fight Club fighter has all of the motivation to fuel her defense against a raring challenger like Morales.

Barely a few days away from the next big challenge in her career, Rodrigues is bringing out all the stops to ensure that she leaves the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with the victory.

The defending world champion took to Instagram to display her quick hands and what might be in store for Morales once they step inside the ONE Circle.

Cristina Morales sends compliments to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Despite how hard ONE Championship athletes go after one another during a fight, there is always a shared respect among them outside of it.

The same goes for the Team Jesus Cabello star who, in her own interview with ONE Championship, gave Allycia Hellen Rodrigues her flowers and pointed out just how dedicated she is to being a world champion while also being a mother.

ONE Fight Night 20 is ONE Championship’s celebration of International Women’s Day and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.