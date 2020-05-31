Fighters competing on UFC on ESPN 9 event take home Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay amounting to $114,500 

Official weigh-ins for UFC on ESPN 9

The fighters who appeared on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns card took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay amounting to $114,500.

The program is an all-inclusive plan that features outfitting requirements, media obligations, and other items under the fighter's code of conduct, and succeeds the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy. (h/t MMA Junkie)

UFC on ESPN 9 was held inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

The full UFC on ESPN 9 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Gilbert Burns: $10,000

Tyron Woodley: $15,000

Augusto Sakai: $4,000

Blagoy Ivanov: $4,000

Billy Quarantillo: $3,500

Spike Carlyle: $3,500

Roosevelt Roberts: $4,000

Brok Weaver: $3,500

Mackenzie Dern: $4,000

Hannah Cifers: $4,000

Katlyn Chookagian: $5,000

Antonina Shevchenko: $4,000

Daniel Rodriguez: $3,500

Gabriel Green: $3,500

Jamahal Hill: $3,500

Klidson Abreu: $4,000

Brandon Royval: $3,500

Tim Elliott: $10,000

Casey Kenney: $4,000

Louis Smolka: $10,000

Chris Gutierrez: $4,000

Vince Morales: $4,000

As per the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, fighters are paid from the money generated by Reebok’s multi-year sponsorship on the basis of their total number of UFC fights, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later).

Fighters with 1-3 fights under their belt get $3,500 per appearance; 4-5 fights get $4,000; 6-10 fights get $5,000; 11-15 fights earn $10,000; 16-20 fights receive $15,000; while 21 bouts and more get $20,000. Apart from that, champions earn $40,000 and title challengers or top contenders get $30,000.

Additionally, UFC fighters will receive perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise bearing their likeness.

Complete list of UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts in 2020: