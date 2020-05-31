Fighters competing on UFC on ESPN 9 event take home Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay amounting to $114,500
- UFC on ESPN 9 was held inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
- The fighters who appeared on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns card took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay amounting to $114,500
The fighters who appeared on Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns card took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay amounting to $114,500.
The program is an all-inclusive plan that features outfitting requirements, media obligations, and other items under the fighter's code of conduct, and succeeds the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy. (h/t MMA Junkie)
UFC on ESPN 9 was held inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
The full UFC on ESPN 9 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
Gilbert Burns: $10,000
Tyron Woodley: $15,000
Augusto Sakai: $4,000
Blagoy Ivanov: $4,000
Billy Quarantillo: $3,500
Spike Carlyle: $3,500
Roosevelt Roberts: $4,000
Brok Weaver: $3,500
Mackenzie Dern: $4,000
Hannah Cifers: $4,000
Katlyn Chookagian: $5,000
Antonina Shevchenko: $4,000
Daniel Rodriguez: $3,500
Gabriel Green: $3,500
Jamahal Hill: $3,500
Klidson Abreu: $4,000
Brandon Royval: $3,500
Tim Elliott: $10,000
Casey Kenney: $4,000
Louis Smolka: $10,000
Chris Gutierrez: $4,000
Vince Morales: $4,000
As per the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, fighters are paid from the money generated by Reebok’s multi-year sponsorship on the basis of their total number of UFC fights, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later).
Fighters with 1-3 fights under their belt get $3,500 per appearance; 4-5 fights get $4,000; 6-10 fights get $5,000; 11-15 fights earn $10,000; 16-20 fights receive $15,000; while 21 bouts and more get $20,000. Apart from that, champions earn $40,000 and title challengers or top contenders get $30,000.
Additionally, UFC fighters will receive perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise bearing their likeness.
Complete list of UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts in 2020:
- “UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns” – $114,500
- “UFC on ESPN 8: Overeem vs. Harris” – $184,500
- “UFC on ESPN+ 29: Smith vs. Teixeira” – $166,000
- “UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje” – $305,500
- “UFC on ESPN+ 28: Lee vs. Oliveira” – $209,500
- “UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero” – $257,000
- “UFC on ESPN+ 27: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo” – $119,500
- “UFC on ESPN+ 26: Felder vs. Hooker” – $130,000
- “UFC on ESPN+ 25: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2” – $186,500
- “UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes” – $243,000
- “UFC on ESPN+ 24: Blaydes vs. Dos Santos” – $169,000
- “UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy” – $165,000