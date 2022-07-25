"I guess you called out Nancy Pelosi for her insider trading just one too many times" - Fighters and fans react as people are allegedly prevented from following Joe Rogan on Instagram to 'protect the community'

Joe Rogan appears to have run into a problem with the social media app Instagram.

The UFC commentator recently uploaded a post to his Instagram account where it showed an error when someone tried to follow his account.

Rogan said that he hoped that it was just a glitch in the app and nothing else:

"Well, this is kinda f***ed. I’m hoping this is just a glitch? People are saying they can’t follow me. Is anyone else having this issue?"

Comedians, MMA fighters and fans commented on the video, sharing their reactions to the issue.

Comedian Andrew Schulz said the whole situation was 'spooky' as Instagram had also recently taken down some of his posts.

Andrew Schulz and MMA account @mmahistorytoday share their thoughts

MMA featherweight Billy Quarantillo alleged that Rogan's appearance on Schulz may have something to do with the issue.

UFC Featherweight Billy Quarantillo comments on Rogan's post

MMA fighter Amanda Leve joked that Rogan's repeated comments on politician Nancy Pelosi might have been at the root of the problem.

Amanda Leve used humor to comment on the situation

One person accused 'Instagram' of being a "communist-run social media platform" and said they were trying to silence Rogan.

User calls Instagram a commnuist-run platform

Another user praised the UFC commentator for talking about issues other people would not dare to.

Fans comment on Rogan's post

Joe Rogan promoted an Andrew Schulz comedy special on Instagram

Joe Rogan recently uploaded a clip of Andrew Schulz doing stand-up comedy. In the caption, the UFC commentator promoted Schulz's new special and asked his followers to support Schulz.

"My brother Andrew Schulz made a hilarious comedy special, but it was too spicy for the streaming platform to air, so he bought it back from them, and is selling it directly to the people. I was there when he was filming it, and the shit is f***ing hysterical. Support wild comedy!"

Schulz shot his comedy special 'Infamous' which was supposed to air on a major OTT platform. However, the platform asked the comedian to make some changes and alter the material.

Schulz refused and bought back the rights to the special and sold it on his own website.

