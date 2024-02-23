"Fighters need to wake up" - Jake Paul rages after Donald Cerrone's recent revelation of fight purse against Conor McGregor

Jake Paul expressed his solidarity with Donald Cerrone after the latter recently divulged his fight purse for the bout against Conor McGregor at UFC 246 in January 2020.

Expand Tweet

'The Notorious' is celebrated as the UFC's most successful pay-per-view draw in history. It's widely acknowledged that McGregor's fights not only yield considerable wealth for the organization but also bestow substantial financial gains upon his opponents.

However, during his recent appearance on the Rodeo Time Podcast, 'Cowboy' asserted that he received only his usual compensation for the bout, contrary to expectations:

"Everyone thinks I got super paid on that. I did not. So I was on those eight-fight deals, I’m locked into that. It’s not like, three fights in I can be like, 'Time to renegotiate because I’m fighting Conor.' No. You still have four more fights on your contract, this is what you’re getting paid."

He added:

"So everyone was like, ‘Red panty night, you got paid.’ No, I didn’t. I got paid what I always got paid, which is good."

Check out Donald Cerrone's comments below:

Expand Tweet

'The Problem Child' responded to Cerrone's remarks on X:

"Fighters need to wake up. Cowboy is a legend. Put in years and years of work. Massive name & veteran of MMA. That event probably did $80M in revenue."

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Expand Tweet

'Cowboy' was allegedly promised a $200,000 base salary, with an extra $200,000 potential win bonus if he were to triumph over McGregor, who ultimately defeated him by knockout in just 40 seconds. It remains unclear whether Cerrone received any additional bonuses for the fight.

Paul has previously spoken out against UFC fighter compensation and the organization's CEO, Dana White. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has often highlighted the significant financial opportunities his boxing matches offer compared to those in MMA.

Jake Paul vows to donate entire purse for Ryan Bourland fight

Jake Paul has decided to forego his fight earnings against Ryan Bourland by donating his entire purse to charity.

'The Problem Child' is preparing to face Bourland in an eight-round cruiserweight showdown scheduled for March 2 at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. The bout is set to be the co-main event of a fight card headlined by women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano.

During the announcement of his bout last month, Paul also revealed his charitable act, pledging to contribute his entire fight earnings to his non-profit organization, Boxing Bullies.

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

The organization offers boxing classes and access to gym facilities for underprivileged children or those who have experienced bullying.