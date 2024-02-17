"I got paid what I always got paid” - Fighting Conor McGregor doesn’t guarantee you a “red panty night”, says Donald Cerrone 

Conor McGregor returned to the octagon over a year after his clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 to take on another promotional legend, Donald Cerrone, at UFC 246.

'The Notorious' is without doubt the biggest name in MMA, and as such, has accrued enormous wealth from his activities both in and out of the octagon.

His famous, "Red panty night" quote has lived on for years after the Irishman's legendary press conference performance in 2015, where he even took aim at Cerrone, among others.

Considering that 'The Notorious' features in eight of the ten highest-selling UFC pay-per-views of all time, it would be fair to say that he is the biggest money fight in the sport.

But according to 'Cowboy', he did not receive a bump in pay for his clash with the former two-division champion.

During a recent appearance on legendary bull rider Dale Brisby's podcast, Cerrone reflected on his bout with the Irishman and said this:

"Everyone thinks I got super paid on that, I did not. You're contracted, you have a contract. It's what it is."

He continued:

"I would always sign, which is unheard of, eight-fight deals... I'm locked into that. It's not like three fights in I can be like, 'Time to renegotiate... because I'm fighting Conor!' No, you still have four more fights on your contract... Everyone's like, 'Red panty night, you got paid!' No I didn't. I got paid what I always got paid."

Watch Donald Cerrone discuss his bout with Conor McGregor below (5:00):

Ilia Topuria calls out "nobody" Conor McGregor for a clash at any weight class

Ilia Topuria is in the final stages of preparation for his first shot at UFC gold. He will take on Alexander Volkanovski in a much-anticipated clash, set to headline UFC 298 this weekend.

But 'El Matador' already has his sights set on a potential mega-fight with Conor McGregor.

Ahead of Topuria's title fight, he has been compared to 'The Notorious' for both his confidence and his path to the UFC belt.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, he entertained a potential clash with the Irishman and said this:

"We can fight without a weight limit... He lives and he survives in this sport because of everything he has achieved in the past. Right now, in this sport, he's nobody. I don't know if he's even ranked. If he feels ready for this level of competition... I'm the fight without any doubt."

Watch Topuria's Conor McGregor call out below (9:55):