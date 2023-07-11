Fighters, personalities show love on Mikey Musumeci’s 27th birthday

Fighters and celebrities, including Mark Zuckerberg, offered birthday wishes to Mikey Musumeci.

On July 6, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ turned 27 years old after emerging as a superstar in ONE Championship over the past twelve months. Musumeci shared an Instagram post for his birthday, featuring an extended message that featured this quote:

“2️⃣7️⃣ years old 🎈🎂 // the year of 26 for me might have been the most growth year in my life. Lots of ups and downs, but I am so grateful for everything!...”

The comment section was filled with love and support from fighters and fans, including the following messages:

“Happy Birthday Legend 🔥” - The Ruotolo brothers

“Happy birthday! 🔥” - Mark Zuckerberg

“happy birthday again, mikey!” - Chatri Sityodtong

“Happy birthday champ!” - Tom DeBlass

“Happy birthday champ 🎂🥳” - Ritu Phogat

Mikey Musumeci made his ONE Championship debut in April 2022, defeating Masakazu Imanari with a rear-naked choke. Several months later, the American defeated Cleber Sousa by unanimous decision to become the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Since then, Musumeci has defended his throne twice, including an impressive performance against Gantumur Bayanduuren. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ last competed on May 5, submitting Osamah Almarwai with a rear-naked choke at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

It’s unclear who Mikey Musumeci’s next opponent will be, but he hopes to compete against ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson. The 27-year-old has established himself as one of the most talented submission grapplers on the planet, making it intriguing to see if anyone can dethrone him.

