Fighting Alexander Volkanovski on short notice could backfire on Islam Makhachev, says UFC veteran

Alexander Volkanovski is set to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 294. 'The Great' took the bout on short notice after Charles Oliveira was forced to withdraw due to an injury. Robert Whittaker recently weighed in, claiming that the short-notice bout could hurt the lightweight champion.

Speaking on the MMArcade Podcast, the No.3-ranked middleweight stated:

"Him going in maybe 12 days with nothing to lose, making a ton of money, last minute, late notice, nothing to lose, everything to gain. I think that sort of head space gets him in there almost better than the first time they fought because it frees him up."

Whittaker continued:

"He knows. He's a ring in on 12 days. He's got nothing to lose, everything to gain. I can see that being a bit of a problem for Makhachev. I look at it and I wonder, 'What does Makhachev do from the first fight to beat Volk?' - because he did beat Volk the first time - 'What can Makhachev do differently so that it's not as close of a fight?' Because arguably, Volk won."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments on Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev below (7:42):

Whittaker added that he can see Volkanovski defeating Makhachev in the rematch. The lightweight champion was able to retain his title when the two faced off earlier this year at UFC 284, winning the bout via unanimous decision.

Alexander Volkanovski reveals that he still plans to fight in January

Alexander Volkanovski appeared set to face Ilia Topuria at UFC 297 before the opportunity for a rematch with Islam Makhachev opened up. The featherweight champion recently revealed that he was in talks for the bout and still plans to take the fight.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Great' was asked if he plans to fight in January, responding:

"Yeah, 100%... I guess they're talking to other people to make sure. You know, I go out there and I take that I'm double champ, I want to defend both belts. I know they're like can it be done? They think it can't be done so that's going to have to be a talk in itself like really let them know, 'Hey, I can do this double champ, I can keep both divisions busy.' So we'll see what happens after that, but I definitely plan on fighting in January."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on facing Ilia Topuria in January below (12:33):

While Volkanovski plans to fight in January, his availability for that bout will largely be determined by this weekend's clash with Makhachev. If he is injured or unable to fight, there have been talks that Topuria could face Max Holloway for the interim featherweight title.