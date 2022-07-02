"Those people can't fight for Leon Edwards" - Fighting in enemy territory would not have bothered Kamaru Usman if UFC 278 venue was London

Kamaru Usman recently stated that he would've had no qualms going to England to fight Leon Edwards.

Many fighters don't like to go into enemy territory, especially in a championship fight. However, that is not the case with 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. Usman thrives under pressure and when the crowd is rooting for his opponent.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, the welterweight kingpin opined that fighting with home support is not always an advantage:

"Of course, of course. Those people can be loud but those people can't fight for Leon Edwards. And in a sense it kind of works against these guys. To be honest, a lot of Brazilian fighters can attest to that. From back in the day where you're fighting back home, there's all this pressure there for you to go out there and deliver. That's an added pressure that you don't necessarily need. So, I am just going there for having fun. I like coming in to silence the crowd."

Kamaru Usman fought Jorge Masvidal in Florida at UFC 261. 'Gamebred' was the hometown fighter and fans were rooting for him. Ultimately, Usman managed a vicious finish in that contest. Here's what the champion said about the fight:

"I fought Masvidal in Florida, yes I live in Florida, too. But he's from there. They booed me. Until I went out there and did my job. So, it is what it is. I'd love going out there and I would have went to England and silenced the crowd. Because I like silencing boos and having them turn into respect."

Watch Kamaru Usman speak to BT Sport below:

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2: A rematch seven years in the making

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards first fought in December 2015 at UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Cerrone 2. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' grinded out a decision in his favor at the time.

However, 'Rocky' has improved leaps and bounds since. He has been undefeated in his last 10 UFC fights, winning nine of those bouts. (His fight with Belal Muhammad was a no-contest.) Edwards has always been an accomplished striker. To add to that, his grappling has caught up with the best of the division with time.

The championship fight will headline the UFC 278 pay-per-view in Salt Lake City, Utah. With a win, Usman will level Anderson Silva for the most consecutive UFC victories. Edwards, meanwhile, has a chance to become the first English fighter to hold a UFC belt since Michael Bisping.

