"Fighting is our only revenue" - Jared Cannonier details his financial status after his post-fight comments at UFC Vegas 34

Jared Cannonier has explained his post-fight "broke" comments after his win at UFC Vegas 34 this past weekend

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Jared Cannonier stated that after his recent win over Kelvin Gastelum, sixty percent of his fight purse has already gone towards paying taxes, the gym, and other things.

"I mean, it's not dire, it's just a natural occurrence if you will, you know. But, of course, coming off an injury and I'm not balling out of control or anything like that and a lot of people don't understand that when we have these fights, we owe people money after these fights. You know, so after this win, 60% of my money is already gone between the gym, between management, between taxes. On top of that I got bills, credit cards, I got kids. I have a house up in Alaska, I got a house here, I got car payments."

Statement made ✅@KillaGorillaMMA proved that he's amongst the division's elite with his win over Kelvin Gastelum at #UFCVegas34.



Who's next for the middleweight contender? pic.twitter.com/jQQBwJSts4 — UFC (@ufc) August 22, 2021

Jared Cannonier explained that money goes by fast and how fighting is the only revenue. The UFC middleweight even mentioned that he doesn't have any sponsors or anything like that and competing is his only focus right now.

Jared Cannonier mentioned that not being able to fight for the last 10 months did put a strain on his pocket, but said it sure felt good to bag more than one check after his victory over Gastelum.

"That money goes, money don't last forever and right now, fighting is our only revenue. I don't have sponsors or anything like that. You know, fighting is my only focus, I'm not out here doing commercials or doing anything like that. Nobody is asking me to be in the next Marvel movie. So, you know, and not being able to fight for the last 10 months put a strain on our pockets, so I'm glad to have gotten back in there, I'm glad to have gotten two cheques, plus that main event bonus and I'm glad I'm not injured so I can do it again. I don't need like a super quick turnaround but you know, the division is moving on. We got a big fight coming up this weekend and I'm ready to go."

Check out the latest edition of The MMA Hour below:

Jared Cannonier was victorious at UFC Vegas 34 in his return fight

Coming off a loss to Robert Whittaker last October, Jared Cannonier marked his octagon return with a huge victory over Kelvin Gastelum in this past weekend's main event bout.

'The Killa Gorilla' is now back in title contention and could fight for the belt with another victory under his belt next.

