"Fighting for something bigger" - Islam Makhachev defends Belal Muhammad's legacy after humbling UFC 315 defeat

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has taken to social media to console training partner and close friend Belal Muhammad after he suffered a humbling defeat to Australia's Jack Della Maddalena in the headliner for UFC 315.

The lightweight kingpin consoled Muhammad for his defeat by saying that the Palestinian-American was fighting for "all generations of people", and that his defeat this weekend would not tarnish his legacy. Makhachev's comments were made in the context of 'Remember the Name' proudly and consistently representing Palestine during a time of hardship.

"[Muhammad] today [was] fighting for something bigger than [the] UFC title; he [was] fighting for all generations of people. Win or lose, [it doesn't] define his legacy."

Makhachev was a close spectator of the pay-per-view event, as he admitted that the outcome of the Muhammad vs. Maddalena would determine his next move. In the aftermath of the bout, Makhachev posted on X, swiftly confirming his move up to welterweight, in a bid to attain double-champion status.

'Remember the Name's' defeat this weekend means that a potential bout between Makhachev and Ilia Topuria at 155 pounds could be off the charts. The Dagestani fighter has already clarified that he wants to fulfill his double-champion ambitions by moving up to the 170-pound division and facing newly crowned champion Maddalena.

