"Fighting has been a vehicle to help me get to this point" - Dustin Poirier unveils the driving force behind the 'Good Fight Foundation'

Former UFC lightweight interim champion Dustin Poirier runs a non-profit organization, the 'Good Fight Foundation', to help and serve his community.

Founded in 2018, the foundation sells off Poirier's fight memorabilia and uses the money to help communities. Their most recent meal distribution during the festive Thanksgiving period was a success, as around 500 families were served.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Poirier detailed what was given away in their meal pickup drive:

“We gave out 500 hams, 500 bread baskets, 500 sweet potato cases, meals, Thanksgiving family meals! Man, I mean the list would take me forever to name off every name that makes this possible cause it takes. Besides the company that help, the people hands-on. So many, and I’m missing so many people. It takes all of us as a community and friends to make these things happen. I could never do this alone.”

Dustin Poirier also outlined his motivation behind the foundation and giving back to the community.

“Why not? The goal is to leave the place better than you found it. You know, that’s the goal of life. To give people a reason to smile and because I can, I know I have a platform. Like the news is gonna come out and the public know about this. Fighting has been a vehicle to help me get to this point to be able to speak to the masses and to be able to raise money for causes like this. 500 families are gonna have a Thanksgiving meal that might not have had one, not because of me but because of everyone. It’s all of us.”

Dustin Poirier talks about fighting on historic UFC 300 card

Dustin Poirier has his eyes set on the upcoming historic UFC 300 card next year.

The lightweight contender has not fought since his loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 for the symbolic BMF title. He is keen on being a part of the UFC 300 fight card, as long as he is matched against the right opponent.

He said:

“I think it would be cool. Like I’ve said in all these interviews, I’m probably not going to be fight at [UFC] 400, I missed 200 — 300 would be awesome to have on the resume. I sat down with the UFC, we talked about it, and they’re kind of on the same page as me. If we can get the right opponent that makes sense for a big fight, then we can do it.”

