Fightstory: Angela Lee reveals plans to host grappling tournament in Hawaii in 2024

Though she has officially called time on her glorious career, ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee isn’t calling it quits on her role to lead the next generation of combat sports superstars.

Before ONE Fight Night 14 took place on September 29, the Hawaii-based athlete opened up about her battle with depression and herself every time she competed in a first-person account on The Players’ Tribune.

On top of trying to fight her demons, the passing of Victoria on Boxing Day last year ultimately led her to move on from her fight career as she sought to leave a legacy behind for her younger sister via her non-profit organization, Fightstory.

The 27-year-old has participated in multiple interviews to share what she hopes to achieve at Fightstory and how she wants to change the public’s perception of mental health in sports and other fields.

In an appearance on Hawaii News Now, Angela Lee revealed her early plans for her non-profit establishment and briefly touched on the importance of bringing more transparency to the subject.

‘Unstoppable’ said:

“We're going to have a special grappling event here in Hawaii next year where we'll be raising awareness of mental health and you know promoting Fightstory.

“But, at the same time, we’re going to be engaging the community in bringing the world of combat sports and also what we're doing for mental health and bringing them both together.”

Watch her session here:

She added:

“So lots of exciting things coming in the future, but first we need to be able to raise the funds so that we can create these programs.”

Angela Lee fighting for a bigger cause

Truth be told, it is not easy to come out from depression and faltering mental health only to dive straight back into the topic to inspire others. But that is exactly what Angela Lee has done.

Throughout her time in ONE Championship, the former ONE atomweight MMA world champion has inspired people from all walks of life through her presence and acts of kindness in many ways.

With the right mindset, she can accomplish whatever task and mission she has laid in front of her – as proven in the past.

If you’re interested in learning about Fightstory or joining the fight, you can visit the official Instagram account or learn more at fightstory.org.