“People are able to relate to us” - Angela Lee says fighters should “let their guard down” to connect better with fans

Professional fighters are often seen as the personifications of composure and toughness, but Angela Lee believes it won’t hurt to let go of the façade once in a while.

The inaugural ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion knows that professional fighters, just like their fans, have bad days at the gym or just in everyday life.

Trying to act as if everything is alright may be considered the norm for the job, but Lee believes it would just alienate the athletes from the fans who see them as their inspiration.

Lee told Hawaii News Now in an interview that showing up with a game face is always an admirable feat, but it also won’t hurt to show fans the hard work they put in achieving the success they’re in.

She said:

“When we let that guard down, let that shield down, people are able to relate to us and I think that's important, not just putting all the good out there, but also sharing the hard times, the struggles, and how you've overcome them. The main goal is to share these experiences on how we've navigated through the storm and I know that can help other people who are going through the same.”

Not only does it help athletes and fighters connect better with their audience, Lee said it also takes away the immense pressure on their shoulders to constantly hunt perfection.

Watch Lee's entire interview with Hawaii News Now below:

Angela Lee’s belief in the constant chase for perfection

‘Unstoppable’ is undoubtedly one of the most influential female fighters of all time, and what she did in her professional career inspired a generation to take up MMA not just as a hobby but as a passion.

Angela Lee was often the consummate professional who did everything right on and off the cage, but she admits that there comes a time when that chase will take a toll on their psyche.

In a separate interview with the Tamron Hall Show, Lee detailed how fighters were never meant to be perfect.

Angela Lee has retired from the sport and turned her focus to leading her non-profit organization FightStory. The Singaporean-American star said one of the goals is to provide a haven for fighters to just let go of the pressures of being in MMA.

She said:

“You know what I'm doing now with FightStory, the nonprofit, the reason why I'm doing this is really for [my daughter] Ava and, of course, for everyone. But I think having that communication, having that difficult talk, bringing up these feelings, and letting her know, that it is okay to be feeling all of these emotions it's just a part of being human. We're not meant to be perfect.”

Watch Angela Lee's entire interview at the Tamron Hall Show below: