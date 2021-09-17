"Figure out a way to block it" - Robbie Lawler on whether oblique kicks should be banned from MMA

Robbie Lawler recently gave his take on whether or not oblique kicks should be banned from MMA.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the former UFC welterweight champion said that despite the extreme damage oblique kicks are known to inflict, they shouldn't be outlawed from MMA altogether. Lawler said fighters should protect themselves at all times and be prepared for whatever could come their way.

"I'm not sure what the rules even say about the oblique kick. I don't look into the rules. It is what it is. I just say protect yourself at all times. I don't know. It's part of the sport, so you better be ready," said Robbie Lawler.

'Ruthless' further noted that oblique kicks aren't a part of his diverse striking arsenal. However, he believes learning how to defend and counter such push kicks is important as they are a crucial part of the sport.

"I don't use it because I don't think it's something that I want to do. It's just not. Not because I don't think it works. It's just because it's not something I want to spend my time on. But obviously, guys spend time on it. Different techniques. It is what it is. Some guys like it and, I mean, protect yourself and figure out a way to block it, defend it, counter it. That's what the sport is all about. Part of the sport, I guess," added Robbie Lawler.

Watch Robbie Lawler's complete interview with MMA Fighting below:

When is Robbie Lawler fighting next?

Robbie Lawler will return to action at UFC 266 on September 25. 'Ruthless' will face Nick Diaz, who is set to grace the octagon after a five-year-long hiatus. This will be their second encounter inside the cage. They first met at UFC 47 in 2004. Diaz came out on top with a second-round TKO.

Watch the entire fight below:

Ahead of their rematch, Nick Diaz has proclaimed that he will recreate what he did 17 years ago. The Stockton native gave an ominous warning to Lawler on the UFC 266 Countdown. He claimed he's "unstoppable" and will beat the former champ again.

