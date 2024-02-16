Filipino star Lito Adiwang is on a “hunt for that finish” against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19 in Bangkok

Lito Adiwang isn’t settling for the judges’ decision this Friday night.

The Filipino star is hellbent on producing explosive magic once more when he faces Danial Williams in a strawweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 19 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Williams and Adiwang are two of the most explosive strikers in the stacked strawweight division, and ‘Thunder Kid’ is determined to end the fight by his own hands.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Lito Adiwang said he’s only in it for either a knockout or a submission when he crosses paths with the Thai-Australian firecracker.

“I'm also looking for that [a submission] because my plan here is uh I really want to hunt for that finish so either way going for a KO or submission.”

Adiwang is already a 12-fight veteran under the ONE Championship banner and wants his 13th outing to be as pivotal as possible.

‘Thunder Kid’ is coming off two straight wins upon his return from an 18-month injury layoff, and he believes a win against Williams would give him enough of an argument for an inclusion into the top five strawweight MMA rankings.

ONE Fight Night 19 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Adiwang's entire interview below:

Lito Adiwang says failure’s not an option against Danial Williams

Sitting out a few months due to injury is already an ordeal for any fighter, so 18 months of inactivity is downright unbearable.

That’s what happened to Lito Adiwang when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee during his matchup against Jeremy Miado at ONE X in March 2022.

The injury sidelined Adiwang until September 2023, when he finally made his triumphant return to action at ONE Friday Fights 34 against Adrian Mattheis.

After knocking out Mattheis in just 23 seconds, Adiwang enacted revenge on Miado and took a unanimous decision win over his fellow Filipino star ONE Fight Night 16.

Adiwang now faces another threat to his new chapter, and he’s determined to stop Danial Williams one way or another at ONE Fight Night 19.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Lito Adiwang said he’d use his fight against Williams as the platform to start his hunt for the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

“It’s very important to get that win to show that I’m really back in the game and that I’m still here, going for the title. I’m feeling refreshed. I’m renewed. So I’m good.”