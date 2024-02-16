“It’s very important to get that win” – ‘Refreshed’ Lito Adiwang explains why winning is an absolute must against Danial Williams

Lito Adiwang is brimming with confidence as he prepares for another intriguing challenge on the global stage of ONE Championship this Friday, February 16.

After suffering an injury that forced him to pump the brakes on his career for 18 months, Thunder Kid bounced back and proved that he is here to stay in the promotion’s talent-jammed strawweight MMA division.

Attaining a quickfire 23-second knockout of Adrian Mattheis and exacting revenge on Jeremy Miado in September and November last year, respectively, the SOMA Fight Club affiliate is eager to maintain the positive run versus Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19.

As such, Lito Adiwang wouldn’t take anything less than a win inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this week.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, the ONE Warrior Series graduate said:

“It’s very important to get that win to show that I’m really back in the game and that I’m still here, going for the title. I’m feeling refreshed. I’m renewed. So I’m good.”

Watch the full interview here:

Based on his pair of performances in 2023, ‘Thunder Kid’ has been looking every bit rejuvenated.

His knockout power helped him ace his comeback test with relative ease, and his adeptness in the striking and grappling department allowed him to avenge his unfortunate loss to Miado at ONE X.

He hopes to keep the ball rolling versus ‘Mini T’ next. And with an opportunity to break into the strawweight MMA ranks, Lito Adiwang is charged to leave the world-renowned venue with his hand raised this Friday.

Lito Adiwang knows ‘Mini T’ won’t be a walk in the park

While he’s confident of attaining a third consecutive win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Lito Adiwang knows ‘Mini T’ is one guy who makes things absolutely difficult for anyone standing across him in the ring.

With no room for error in this striker versus striker showdown, ‘Thunder Kid’ admits he needs to thread through Williams’ defense with precision before he can dream of adding another victory to his loaded resume.

In a separate interview with The MMA Superfan, Lito Adiwang said:

“I know that this is a dangerous fight. His striking style alone makes him a worthy foe. I need to establish my confidence and I need to believe [that I’ll win]. I’ll have to methodically plan out my strikes so I can deliver the best outcome possible.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 16.