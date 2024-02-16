ONE Fight Night 19: Lito Adiwang says the goal is to “win emphatically” over three-sport athlete Danial Williams

ONE Champtionship's dynamic strawweight MMA star, Lito Adiwang, is scheduled to return to action at ONE Fight Night 19 this Friday, February 16. Across the ring from him will be fellow berserker and all-around fighter Danial Williams in a three-round strawweight MMA bout.

With two straight victories after his year-long break from the sport, another strong win for 'Thunder Kid' may catapult him toward his first world shot. It won't be an easy night for him, however, as 'Mini T' is one of the most versatile strikers in ONE Championship.

Knowing full well that he might be one big win away from seeing his first shot at gold, Adiwang is looking for another high-profile finish against Williams.

He told ONE Championship:

“I’m visualizing another big victory for me. If Danial Williams will really trade with me, I know I’ll be able to finish him. That’s the goal, to win emphatically. I’m a lot more focused and a lot more serious for this match.”

Though we can't guarantee who will win this contest, we are 100% sure these warriors will put on a show for the fans inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Danial Williams believes he and Lito Adiwang will put on a "crazy fight"

As if agreeing with his Filipino foe, Danial Williams sees his fight with Lito Adiwang stealing the show. In a separate interview with Cageside Press on YouTube, 'Mini T' said this of his upcoming opponent:

“Adiwang’s a banger, you know. He comes to fight, and I love that and I love fighting. And I just know it’s going to be another crazy fight.”

Watch the full interview here:

Catch Williams and Adiwang clash like the warriors they're born to be at ONE Fight Night 19, airing live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.