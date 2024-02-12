“I believe in myself” – Lito Adiwang unfazed by Danial Williams’ Muay Thai and kickboxing experience

ONE Champtionship's resident strawweight MMA dynamo Lito Adiwang is set to return to action at ONE Fight Night 19. Across the ring from him will be fellow action man and all-around killer Danial Williams in a three-round strawweight MMA contest.

With two straight wins after his year-long hiatus, another dominant victory for Lito Adiwang may skyrocket him toward world title contention. It won't be an easy night for 'Thunder Kid', however, as Danial Williams has proven to be one of, if not the, most versatile athletes in ONE Championship.

'Mini T' has fought in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing as well as in various weight classes in the promotion. As far as striking goes, Williams has seen and done it all.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Adiwang addressed the perceived striking advantage of his opponent over him:

“I’m already hearing things that I’ll get outclassed on the feet mainly because he’s a very good striker, he’s a Muay Thai fighter and he’s faced some of the best strikers but I believe in myself. I believe that I’m one of the best strikers in MMA, and I believe styles make fights.”

Adiwang is a wushu specialist with extensive experience in Muay Thai in Thailand. Currently, he's moved his training camp to Bali, Indonesia, at SOMA Fight Club to hone both his striking and grappling skills.

It's safe to say that he won't be a sitting duck once the fight stays standing.

Lito Adiwang's fight camp switch paid dividends in his past two fights

As previously mentioned, Lito Adiwang left his long-time stable Team Lakay in Baguio City, Philippines, and moved to SOMA Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia. This came on the heels of suffering an injury in his bout with Jeremy Miado at ONE X.

After taking a whole year to recover, 'Thunder Kid' moved to Bali and switched camps for his comeback fight, a three-round MMA bout with Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.

The bout ended in vintage 'Thunder Kid' fashion, as Lito Adwiang swiftly finished Matheis in just 23 seconds of the first round. Just a few weeks later, the Filipino striking specialist rematched the aforementioned Miado and won via unanimous decision after three rounds.

On his move to Bali, Adiwang told ONE:

"It’s such a huge advantage. I’m being pushed to do something else, think outside of the box, and bring out other skills. Since they have different styles and strengths, I’m forced to adjust."

Watch Lito Adiwang attempt to extend his winning streak at ONE Fight Night 19, airing live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.